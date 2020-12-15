 
     
Coronavirus/ 6,171 new cases of COVID-19, 25,185 tests in past 24 hrs

As many as 6,171 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded in the last 24 hours, following 25,185 national tests, the Strategic Communication Group reports on Tuesday, according to AGERPRES.

These are cases that have not previously had a positive test, the GCS states.

To date, 565,758 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Romania.

465,050 people have been declared cured.

According to the GCS, 4,461,315 tests have been processed nationwide. Of these, 25,185 were carried out in the last 24 hours: 15,740 based on case definition and medical protocol and 9,445 upon request.

As many as 12,202 people with COVID-19 are admitted to health facilities, of which 1,255 are in intensive care, GCS reports.

On the territory of Romania, 42,590 people confirmed with infection with the novel coronavirus are in isolation at home and 11,666 are in institutionalized isolation. Also, 64,751 people are in quarantine at home and 138 in institutional quarantine.

