Coronavirus / Bucharest, in its 9th day in Yellow scenario - 2.04 cases per thousand inhabitants

The Bucharest Municipality remains for the 9th day in the yellow area regarding the infection rate with the new coronavirus, cumulated at 14 days, after registering 2,04 cases per thousand inhabitants on Thursday, dropping from the previous day, when it had 2.07 cases per thousand inhabitants, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced.

Timis county remains in the red area, with 3.31 cases per thousand inhabitants, dropping from the previous day, when the incidence was of 3.36.

Another 9 counties are found in the yellow area (incidence between 1.5 and 3) and 31 counties in the green area (under 1.5 cases per thousand inhabitants), the smallest infection rates with SARS-CoV-2 being registered in Buzau (0.48), Olt (0.5), Harghita (0.62), Iasi (0.63).