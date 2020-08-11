Coronavirus case count: Bucharest City - 7,605, Suceava County - 4,769, Arges County - 4,155

Romania's areas with the highest coronavirus caseloads are Bucharest City - with 7,605 cases, Suceava County - with 4,769, and Arges County - with 4,155, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informs today.
Brasov County reports 3,710 cases and the counties with over 2,000 illnesses are Dambovita - 2,415, Prahova - 2,743, Galati - 2,608 and Vrancea - 2,058.
Another 17 counties have crossed the 1,000-line - Arad, Bacau, Bihor, Botosani, Braila, Buzau, Cluj, Constanta, Gorj, Hunedoara, Iasi, Ilfov, Mures, Neamt, Sibiu, Timis.
The case numbers in a breakdown by counties is as follows:
* Alba - 827
* Arad - 1,312
* Arges - 4,155
* Bacau - 1,860
* Bihor - 1,384
* Bistrita-Nasaud - 978
* Botosani - 1,211
* Brasov - 3,710
* Braila - 1,128
* Buzau - 1,620
* Caras-Severin - 435
* Calarasi - 360
* Cluj - 1,479
* Constanta - 1,202
* Covasna - 536
* Dambovita - 2,415
* Dolj - 985
* Galati - 2,608
* Giurgiu - 481
* Gorj - 1,160
* Harghita - 610
* Hunedoara - 1,178
* Ialomita - 829
* Iasi - 1,803
* Ilfov - 1,545
* Maramures - 648
* Mehedinti - 906
* Mures - 1,094
* Neamt - 1,566
* Olt - 937
* Prahova - 2,743
* Satu Mare - 134
* Salaj - 234
* Sibiu - 1,098
* Suceava - 4,769
* Teleorman - 424
* Timis - 1,675
* Tulcea - 332
* Vaslui - 999
* Valcea - 673
* Vrancea - 2,058
* Bucharest City - 7,605
A total of 63,762 novel coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Romania since the onset of the pandemic, with 1,215 new cases registered in the past 24 hours; 613 persons retested positive.