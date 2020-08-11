Coronavirus case count: Bucharest City - 7,605, Suceava County - 4,769, Arges County - 4,155

Romania's areas with the highest coronavirus caseloads are Bucharest City - with 7,605 cases, Suceava County - with 4,769, and Arges County - with 4,155, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informs today.

Brasov County reports 3,710 cases and the counties with over 2,000 illnesses are Dambovita - 2,415, Prahova - 2,743, Galati - 2,608 and Vrancea - 2,058.

Another 17 counties have crossed the 1,000-line - Arad, Bacau, Bihor, Botosani, Braila, Buzau, Cluj, Constanta, Gorj, Hunedoara, Iasi, Ilfov, Mures, Neamt, Sibiu, Timis.

The case numbers in a breakdown by counties is as follows:

* Alba - 827

* Arad - 1,312

* Arges - 4,155

* Bacau - 1,860

* Bihor - 1,384

* Bistrita-Nasaud - 978

* Botosani - 1,211

* Brasov - 3,710

* Braila - 1,128

* Buzau - 1,620

* Caras-Severin - 435

* Calarasi - 360

* Cluj - 1,479

* Constanta - 1,202

* Covasna - 536

* Dambovita - 2,415

* Dolj - 985

* Galati - 2,608

* Giurgiu - 481

* Gorj - 1,160

* Harghita - 610

* Hunedoara - 1,178

* Ialomita - 829

* Iasi - 1,803

* Ilfov - 1,545

* Maramures - 648

* Mehedinti - 906

* Mures - 1,094

* Neamt - 1,566

* Olt - 937

* Prahova - 2,743

* Satu Mare - 134

* Salaj - 234

* Sibiu - 1,098

* Suceava - 4,769

* Teleorman - 424

* Timis - 1,675

* Tulcea - 332

* Vaslui - 999

* Valcea - 673

* Vrancea - 2,058

* Bucharest City - 7,605

A total of 63,762 novel coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Romania since the onset of the pandemic, with 1,215 new cases registered in the past 24 hours; 613 persons retested positive.