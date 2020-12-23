Coronavirus/ Citu: We're not planning restrictions; on the contrary, we may relax

Prime Minister Florin Citu stated on Wednesday that he is not taking into account new restrictions in regards to the pandemic caused by the novel coronavirus, mentioning that in Romania the number of infections has dropped or reached a ceiling and recalled that the vaccination campaign is starting.

"From what I saw in the past days, the number of infections has dropped or reached a ceiling, we will see what happens after, but we have a government that can take decisions immediately and this was in fact, our purpose, to have a government invested as fast as possible in order to make decisions if things worse, in order to pass emergency ordinances," said Citu, when asked if he expects for the number of infections with the novel coronavirus to rise.

He also said that he is not planning on restrictions, but a relaxation."We are not planning such things (e.n. - restrictions). On the contrary, I think we may relax, especially because this vaccination campaign is starting. From what we see in Romania regarding the number of infections, plus the vaccination campaign, it leads me to believe that we may speak of a relaxation of conditions, not about restrictions," the Prime Minister added.In what regards the number of beds in the ICU units, he mentioned that the Health Minister will have a situation that he will present on Thursday, after taking over his mandate.The Citu Cabinet was invested by Parliament on Wednesday.

