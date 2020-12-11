Coronavirus/Ciuca: We'll have to analyse increase in number of cases in the Capital

Interim Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Friday, at the beginning of the Government meeting, that the increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in the Capital needed to be analysed, according to AGERPRES.

"Although we have a constant number of positive cases, however, from the discussion and analysis we had related to this topic, we have an increase of up to 35 quarantined localities and we also have a situation that we will also have to discuss and analyse, regarding the increase in the number of positive cases in the Capital," he said.

Secretary of State Raed Arafat explained, during the Government meeting, that in the Capital, from December 6 to Thursday, a number of 9,070 new cases of infection with the new coronavirus was registered, which means a greater pressure on the medical sector in Bucharest and the neighboring areas, with some patients needing to be transferred to other areas.

He mentioned that at the level of the Bucharest Prefecture there was a discussion about the intensification of the controls and the measures for the implementation of the existing restrictions at this moment.