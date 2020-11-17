 
     
Coronavirus/Diaspora: Number of Romanians abroad confirmed with novel coronavirus reaches 6,863

The total number of Romanians abroad confirmed with infection with the novel coronavirus is 6,863, by one more than in the last report, while the number of deaths stands at 126, informs, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) on Tuesday, according to AGERPRES.

From the beginning of the epidemic until now, 126 Romanian citizens abroad infected with SARS-CoV-2 have died: 31 in Italy, 19 in France, 43 in Great Britain, 11 in Spain, 14 in Germany, 2 in Belgium and one each in Sweden, Switzerland, USA, Brazil, Republic of the Congo and Greece, states GCS.

