Coronavirus/GCS: 1,412 patients - in intensive care; 13,248 people hospitalized

A number of 13,248 people with COVID-19 are hospitalized in specialized health units, of whom 1,412 in intensive care, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Wednesday, according to AGERPRES.

In total, 69,377 people confirmed with SARS-CoV-2 infection are in isolation at home and 16,472 are in institutionalized isolation in Romania.

Also, 49,682 people are in quarantine at home and 105 in institutionalized quarantine, according to the GCS.

In the past 24 hours, 5,134 calls were registered to the unique emergency number 112 and 659 to the TELVERDE line (0800 800 358), open especially for informing citizens.