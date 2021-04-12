Coronavirus/GCS: 1,529 patients in ICU; hospitalized - 13,845

A number of 13,845 people with COVID-19 are hospitalized in the specialized health units, out of whom 1,529 in intensive care, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Monday.

In total, 61,619 people confirmed with SARS-CoV-2 infection are in isolation at home and 16,275 are in institutionalized isolation in Romania, GCS said.

Also, 49,247 people are in quarantine at home and in institutionalized quarantine - 122, according to GCS.

In the last 24 hours, 2,517 calls were registered to the emergency number 112, agerpres.ro confirms.