Coronavirus/GCS: 1,530 patients in ICU; hospitalized - 13,661

A number of 13,661 people infected with COVID-19 are hospitalized in the specialized health units, out of whom 1,530 in intensive care, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Tuesday, agerpres.ro confirms.

In total, 62,691 people confirmed with SARS-CoV-2 infection are in isolation at home and 16,347 are in institutionalized isolation in Romania, GCS said.

Also, 50,168 people are in quarantine at home and in institutionalized quarantine - 124, according to GCS.

In the last 24 hours, 4,612 calls were registered to the emergency number 112 and 752 to the TELVERDE line (0800 800 358), open especially for informing citizens.