Coronavirus/GCS: 4,532 fines issued in the past 24 hours; total value - 754,020 lei

Police and gendarmes have applied, in the past 24 hours, 4,532 fines, totaling 754,020 lei, as a result of violations of the provisions of Law No. 55/2020 on measures meant to prevent and combat the effects the COVID-19 pandemic, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Wednesday, according to AGERPRES.

The relevant structures of the Police opened a criminal file, on Tuesday, for hampering efforts to fight the diseases, which is punished by art. 352 of the Criminal Code, according to the GCS.

In the past 24 hours, 2,132 calls were registered to the single emergency number 112 and 848 to the TELVERDE line (0800 800 358), open especially for informing citizens.