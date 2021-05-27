Coronavirus/ GCS: 485 patients - in ICU; hospitalized persons - 2,841

A number of 2,841 people with COVID-19 are hospitalized in the specialized health units, out of whom 485 in intensive care, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Thursday.

In total, 8,304 people confirmed with SARS-CoV-2 infection are in isolation at home and 3,147 are in institutionalized isolation in Romania, GCS said.

Also, 34,101 people are in quarantine at home and 82 in institutionalized quarantine.In the last 24 hours, 659 calls were registered to the emergency number 112 and 704 to the TELVERDE line (0800 800 358), open especially for informing citizens.