 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Coronavirus/GCS: 590 patients in intensive care, 3,549 people hospitalized

A number of 3,594 people infected with COVID-19 are hospitalized in the specialized health units, out of which 590 in intensive care, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Sunday.

In total, 10,623 people confirmed to be infected with SARS-CoV-2 are in isolation at home and 3,865 are in institutionalized isolation in Romania, GCS said.

Also, 39,256 people are in quarantine at home and 74 in institutionalized quarantine.

In the past 24 hours, 497 calls were recorded to the unique emergency number 112 and the TELVERDE line (0800 800 358), open especially for informing citizens.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.