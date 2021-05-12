Coronavirus/ GCS: 874 patients in ICU; hospitalized persons - 5,733

A number of 5,733 people with COVID-19 are hospitalized in the specialized health units, out of whom 874 in intensive care, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Wednesday, agerpres reports.

In total, 16,544 people confirmed with SARS-CoV-2 infection are in isolation at home and 6,274 are in institutionalized isolation in Romania, GCS said.

Also, 41,676 people are in quarantine at home and 161 in institutionalized quarantine.In the last 24 hours, 1,193 calls were registered to the emergency number phone 112 and 1,245 to the TELVERDE line (0800 800 358).