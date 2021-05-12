Romania's COVID-19 death toll rises by 98 to 29,233

Another 98 Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 died in the last 24 hours, according to data released on Wednesday by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, agerpres reports.

According to GCS, they are 55 men and 43 women.

As many as 97 of the deaths were recorded in patients who had comorbidities, and for one deceased patients no comorbidities have been reported to date.Since the beginning of the pandemic, 29,233 people diagnosed with the SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania, along with 190 Romanian nationals abroad.