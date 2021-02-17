 
     
Coronavirus/GCS: Bucharest has most new cases 373, followed by Timis, Cluj

The areas with the most newly confirmed cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection compared to the last report are Bucharest - 373, followed by the counties of Timis - 242, Ilfov - 137, Maramures - 129, Cluj - 126 and Brasov - 114, according to the data transmitted on Wednesday by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), as reported by AGERPRES.

The fewest new cases were registered in the counties of Braila - 12, Tulcea - 14, Calarasi - 15 and Giurgiu and Harghita - with 16 cases each.

In total, 2,815 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were reported compared to the last report following tests carried out at the national level.

