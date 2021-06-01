Coronavirus/ GCS: Green scenario, nationwide; highest incidence - in Alba County

The capital and all the counties of the country remain in the green scenario in terms of SARS-CoV-2 infections, the highest incidence per thousand inhabitants being registered in Alba - 0.53, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informs, on Tuesday, agerpres reports.

In Bucharest, the infection rate continues to decrease, with an incidence of 0.32 cases per thousand inhabitants, compared to 0.35 the previous day. The lowest incidence rate in the country is registered in Gorj County, namely 0.09 cases per thousand inhabitants.

According to GCS, two counties and the Capital had at least 10 new COVID-19 cases confirmed compared to the last report, namely Bucharest - 45, Prahova - 22, Arges - 10.No new cases were reported in the counties of Bistrita-Nasaud, Calarasi, Covasna, Galati, Gorj, Salaj.In the last 24 hours, 241 new cases of persons infected with SARS-CoV-2 were reported.