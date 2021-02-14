Coronavirus/ GCS: Timis County remains in red zone; Bucharest - 2.06 infection rate

Timis County remains in the red zone, with 3.69 cases of SARS-CoV-2 infections per 1,000 inhabitants, slightly higher than on the previous day (3.61), the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Sunday, according to AGERPRES.

Maramures County, which exited the red zone on Saturday, registers a rate of 2.97, slightly higher than on the previous day (2.92).

Also, the city of Bucharest remains in the yellow zone in terms of the infection rate with the new coronavirus cumulated at 14 days, with 2.06, after registering 1.94 cases per 1,000 inhabitants on Saturday.

Another 7 counties are in the yellow zone (incidence between 1.5 and 3) and 32 counties in the green zone (fewer than 1.5 cases per 1,000 inhabitants), the lowest rates of SARS-CoV-2 infection being registered in Vrancea - 0.4; Buzau - 0.53; Braila - 0.56; Tulcea - 0.57; Harghita - 0.58; Arges - 0.59; Calarasi - 0.69 and Mehedinti - 0.7.