Coronavirus/ Green scenario throughout entire country

Bucharest and all the counties of the country remain in the green scenario from the point of view of SARS-CoV-2 infections, the highest incidence rate per thousand inhabitants being in Alba County - 0.57, informs, on Monday, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), agerpres reports.

In Bucharest the infection rate continues to drop, with an incidence of 0.35 cases per thousand inhabitants, down from 0.39 the previous day. The lowest incidence rate in Romania is in Gorj County, namely 0.10 cases per thousand inhabitants.

According to the GCS, three counties and Bucharest had a minimum of 10 newly-confirmed cases of COVID-19 over the last report, specifically Bucharest - 23, Cluj County -14, Prahova County - 15, Sibiu County - 10.The counties of Botosani, Gorj, and Harghita reported no new cases.In the past 24 hours, 153 new cases of persons infected with SARS-CoV-2 were reported.