Coronavirus/ INSP - weekly report: 29.4% of deaths in Bucharest, counties of Constanta, Prahova, Sibiu and Timis

Almost a third of all deaths in people infected with the novel coronavirus were registered in the week of November 30 - December 6, in Bucharest and the counties of Constanta, Prahova, Sibiu and Timis, the National Institute of Public Health (INSP) reported on Tuesday, according to AGERPRES.

According to the weekly monitoring report, 29.4% of all deaths were recorded in Bucharest and the counties of Constanta, Prahova, Sibiu and Timis.

During the same period, 37.6% of all cases were registered in Bucharest and the counties of Constanta, Cluj, Ilfov and Iasi.

From the beginning of the pandemic to the present, one in 63 cases has been reported to medical staff.

According to the INSP, 83.9% of all deaths were in people over 60, and 59.6% of those who died were men.

According to the report, 95.1% of the dead had at least one associated comorbidity.