Coronavirus latest/3,337 new cases in past 24 hrs, death toll reaches 20,086

As many as 3,337 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded in the past 24 hours, the Strategic Communication Group reported on Wednesday, according to AGERPRES.

These are cases that have not previously had a positive test, the GCS states.

As of Wednesday, 788,048 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus had been confirmed in Romania. Of these, 731,049 were declared cured.

Countrywide, 5,961,208 RT-PCR tests and 270,740 rapid antigenic tests have been processed so far. In the past 24 hours, 26,447 RT-PCR tests (17,019 based on case definition and medical protocol and 9,428 on request) and 7,917 rapid antigenic tests were performed.

Distinct from newly confirmed cases, following the retesting of patients who were already positive, 710 people retested positive.

As many as 73 people - 41 men and 32 women - infected with SARS-CoV-2 have died in the past 24 hours, according to data from the GCS. Of these, two deaths were recorded in the age category 40 to 49 years, six deaths in the age group 50 to 59 years, 22 deaths in the age category 60 to 69 years, 20 deaths in the age category 70 to 79 years and 23 deaths in the over 80 age category.

Also, 71 deaths were recorded in patients with comorbidities. Two patients who had been killed had no associated diseases.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 20,086 people diagnosed with SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania.

Moreover, from the beginning of the pandemic, 151 Romanian citizens abroad have died from COVID-19.

As many as 7,542 people with COVID-19 are admitted to health facilities, 969 of them in intensive care, reports GCS.

On Romania's territory, 38,875 people confirmed with SARS-CoV-2 infection are in isolation at home and 10,818 are in institutional isolation. In addition, 52,770 people are in quarantine at home and 141 in institutional quarantine.