Coronavirus latest: Romania's COVID-19 case count at 70,461, death toll hits 2,991

Romania's novel coronavirus caseload increased by a total of 2,241 since our last report following national tests, taking the total number of infected persons to 70,461, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported this weekend.

These are all cases that have not previously had a positive test, the GCS states.Romania's death toll from COVID-19 hit 2,991 since our latest report, with 50 deaths announced by GCS on Saturday and another 37 on Sunday morning. The latest victims are 57 men and 30 women from the counties of Alba, Arges, Bacau, Bihor, Bistrita-Nasaud, Botosani, Braila, Brasov, Buzau, Calarasi, Caras-Severin, Dambovita, Dolj, Galati, Gorj, Hunedoara, Iasi, Maramures, Mehedinti, Olt, Prahova, Sibiu, Suceava, Timis, Tulcea, Valcea, Vrancea, Ilfov and Bucharest City.Of these, two deaths were in the 40 - 49 years age range, 15 in the 50 - 59 age range, 27 in the 60 - 69 age range, 28 deaths in the 70 - 79 age range and 15 deaths in the 80+ age group.As many as 83 of the recorded fatalities were in patients who had underlying medical conditions, while four deceased patients were not known with such medical conditions.7,359 people with COVID-19 are being treated in health facilities, the Strategic Communication Group says, adding that 479 patients are in intensive care.As many as 9,524 people confirmed with the novel coronavirus are in isolation at home, and 5,544 are in institutional isolation.Also, 26,713 people are in quarantine at home, and 23 in institutional quarantine.The GCS data show that 32,587 patients had been declared cured as of August 16 and 7,981 asymptomatic patients were discharged 10 days after detection.According to the GCS, 1,513,888 tests have been processed nationwide.A total of 763 people were retested and reconfirmed positive with COVID-19, the GCS adds.The number of Romanians abroad confirmed as infected with the novel coronavirus remained unchanged since the last report at 5,902, while the number of out-of-country coronavirus-related Romanian fatalities remained also steady at 123; 338 Romanians abroad were declared cured.