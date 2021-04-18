 
     
Coronavirus latest/Romania's COVID-19 death toll rises by 160 to 26,232

smartradio.ro
spital pacient coronavirus

Another 160 Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 (93 men and 67 women) have died in the last 24 hours, taking the country's death toll to 26,232, shows data released on Sunday by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force.

Eight deaths were in the 40 - 49 age range, 17 were in the 50 - 59 age range, 47 in the 60 - 69 range, 54 in the 70 - 79 age category and 34 deaths in the 80-plus group, agerpres.ro confirms.

As many as 153 of the reported deaths were in patients who had underlying medical conditions, and seven patients had no such conditions.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 26,232 people diagnosed with the SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania, along with 189 Romanian nationals abroad.

Worldwide, there have been 2,944,827 deaths from SARS-CoV-2 as of today.

