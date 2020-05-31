Coronavirus latest: Romania's total caseload rises by 124 to 19,257

A number of 124 new cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have been recorded in Romania since the last last update, bringing the total case count to 19,257, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Sunday.

As many as 160 COVID-19 patients are in intensive care.To date, 1,262 people diagnosed with COVID-19 have died in hospital in Dolj, Bucharest, Iasi, Suceava, Arad, Bacau, Timis, Cluj, Neamt, Hunedoara, Constanta, Satu Mare, Sibiu, Ialomita, Bistrita-Nasaud, Covasna, Dambovita, Vrancea, Galati, Caras-Severin, Mures, Giurgiu, Bihor, Arges, Vaslui, Botosani, Alba, Salaj, Brasov, Mehedinti, Teleorman, Gorj, Prahova, Valcea, Calarasi, Maramures, Olt, Ilfov, Harghita, Tulcea and Buzau.