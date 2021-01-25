Coronavirus/ PM Citu: Relaxation measures in Bucharest were taken based on in force legislation; I have no other opinion

Prime Minister Florin Citu on Monday stated that the decisions regarding the relaxation of the conditions in Bucharest imposed in the context of the COVID-19 epidemic were taken based on the legislation in force, and that he cannot have a different opinion from that relying on the legislation.

Theatres, cinemas, restaurants, bars, cafes and gambling halls in Bucharest may be reopened to function at 30pct of their capacity starting on Monday, following a decision by the Municipal Emergency Committee last Friday.

"I said that if it were up to me, I would like the whole economy to open tomorrow. We need an open economy, we need investment to be able to pay higher salaries and pensions. At the same time, we need to take into account the doctors' recommendations, because this is a difficult period. They need to make a decision first, this is not my decision to make. From what I understand, these relaxation measures regarding Bucharest, these decisions have been taken based on the legislation in force. If they decide to change that threshold of 3 per thousand [cumulative incidence of SARS-CoV-2 infection - editor's note], to make it 2 per thousand, or 4 per thousand, and of course that they can do this, because they are the experts, and then they will come up with the recommendations and we will make a decision," Citu said at the Parliament Palace.

He added that if the conditions change, the decision will be changed to.

According to him, we should not give up wearing a protective mask and using disinfectants just yet.

"But to be very clear to everyone, this very little relaxation of the conditions doesn't mean that we must immediately give up the mask, the disinfectant. No, everyone must observe all the conditions in order to protect us against the virus and I hope that, with the help of vaccination, we will have better conditions during the summer, towards the end of the summer," explained Florin Citu.