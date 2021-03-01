Coronavirus/ Romania's COVID-19 death toll rises by 53, to 20,403

A number of 53 people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have died in the last 24 hours, according to data transmitted on Monday by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), as reported by AGERPRES.

According to GCS, there are about 29 men and 24 women, hospitalized in hospitals in Arges, Arad, Bacau, Bihor, Brasov, Caras-Severin, Cluj, Constanta, Dolj, Gorj, Iasi, Maramures, Mehedinti, Satu Mare, Salaj, Sibiu , Suceava, Timis, Ilfov and Bucharest.

Of these, two deaths were recorded in the 40-49 years age category, 4 deaths in the 50-59 years age category, 17 deaths in the 60-69 years age group, 16 deaths in the 70-79 years age group and 14 deaths in the over 80 years age group.

As many as 47 deaths were reported in patients who had co-morbidities, five did not have any underlying medical conditions, and for one deceased patient no co-morbidities have been reported so far.

Since the beginning of the pandemic and until now, 20,403 people diagnosed with SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania. 186 Romanian citizens abroad died due to COVID-19.