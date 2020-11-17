 
     
Coronavirus / Sibiu County - cumulative COVID-19 case rate of 9 per 1,000 population; Cluj - 7.42

Sibiu County has a 14-day cumulative reported COVID-19 cases rate of 9 per 1,000 population, up from the previous day when it was 8.83, according to the Tuesday COVID-19 reporting released by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, according to AGERPRES.

According to GCS, Cluj County is in second place, with a rate of 7.42 per 1,000 population.

Bucharest City has rate of 5.54 per 1,000 population, down from Monday's 5.6.

None of the country's counties are in the green zone.

