Coronavirus update

A total of 301 deaths were recorded among the patients infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus in the past 24 hours, two of which occurred before the reference interval, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Monday.

According to the GCS, 151 men and 150 women died.

Of the 301 deaths, three were recorded in the 30-39 years age category, 18 in the 40-49 years age category, 20 in the 50-59 years age category, 90 in the 60-69 years age category, 94 in the 70-79 years age category and 76 in the over 80 years age category.

According to the GCS, 283 of the deceased patients had comorbidities, four deceased patients had no comorbidities, and no comorbidities have been reported for 14 deceased patients to date.

The two deaths that occurred prior to the reference interval occurred in Bacau and Ialomita counties, in October 2021. In the reference interval, 299 deaths were reported.

Out of a total of 301 patients who died, 272 were unvaccinated and 29 were vaccinated. The 29 vaccinated deceased patients ranged in age from 50 to 59 years and over 80 years. 28 of the vaccinated deceased patients had comorbidities, and no comorbidities were reported for one patient.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 44,980 people diagnosed with COVID-19 have died in Romania.

Romania's COVID-19 daily case count rises by 9,187; tests performed in last 24 hours: over 31,000

As many as 9,187 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania following over 31,000 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Monday.

As of Monday, 1,571,115 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania. Of these, 1,331,225 were declared cured.

To date, 10,171,955 RT-PCR tests and 4,195,670 rapid antigen tests have been processed nationwide.

In the last 24 hours, 11,604 RT-PCR tests were performed (8,173 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 3,431 on request) and 19,694 rapid antigen tests.

Aside from the newly confirmed cases, following the retesting of patients who were already positive, 724 people were reconfirmed positive.

Zero ICU beds available for COVID patients; 1,855 beds occupied nationwide

The Strategic Communication Group (GCS) on Monday announced that there are no longer any beds available in intensive care for patients infected with COVID-19, as there are only ICU beds available for patients with certain medical conditions and who are also confirmed to be infected with SARS-CoV-2, Agerpres informs.

On Monday, according to data in the alerte.ms application, there were 1,707 ICU beds for COVID-19 patients. In Bucharest, 373 ICU beds are approved for COVID-19 patients.

At the national level, there is an operational reserve of 159 ICU beds for patients infected with SARS-CoV-2, GCS said. They are activated dynamically where the number of ICU patients exceeds the capacity of the main wards.

1,855 ICU beds are occupied throughout the country.

At this time, there are no available ICU beds other than those reserved specifically for people with certain medical conditions who are also confirmed with SARS-CoV-2, GCS reported.

Most new COVID cases - in Bucharest (1,923), Ilfov, Arges

Most new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection compared to the last report were registered in Bucharest - 1,923 and in Ilfov - 548, Arges - 493, Prahova - 465, Constanta - 442, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Monday.

The fewest new cases of COVID-19 were in the counties of Teleorman - 39, Salaj - 58, Harghita - 62.

The capital city has an incidence of 16.24 cases per thousand inhabitants, decreasing compared to the previous day, when there was an incidence of 16.38.

However, Ilfov County is in the first place in terms of the incidence of infections cumulated at 14 days, with 16.95 cases per thousand inhabitants.

High incidence there is also in Prahova - 11.35, Alba - 10.23, Timis - 10.14, Ialomita - 10.05.

All counties are in the red zone (over three cases per thousand inhabitants).

3,669 COVID-19 fines levied in last 24 hours

Law enforcement in Romania levied 3,669 COVID-19 fines totalling 747,000 lei in the last 24 hours for violations of Law 55/2020 on measures to prevent and combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the novel coronavirus information task force, reported on Monday.

Also a criminal file was drawn up for thwarting disease control.

Violations of the COVID-19 protection norms can be reported to the 0800.800.165 toll-free line set up by the Ministry of Interior, with the calls being taken over by a dispatcher in an integrated system and distributed to the local structures for verification.