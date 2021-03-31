Coronavirus/ Valcea County has entered red zone

Valcea County has entered the red zone of infection with the novel coronavirus with an incidence rate of 3 cases per thousand inhabitants, up compared to the previous day's 2.91, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Wednesday, according to AGERPRES.

The city of Bucharest registered an infection rate of 7.08 cases per thousand inhabitants, on the rise from the previous day (7.02).

Ilfov County has the highest incidence rate of SARS-CoV-2 infection, 9.37 cases per thousand inhabitants, also on the rise from the previous day (9.12).

In the red zone there are also the counties of Timis - 5.84, Cluj - 5.93, Brasov - 5.18, Constanta 4.34, Hunedoara - 4.75, Alba - 3.67, Arad - 3.49, Sibiu - 3.48, Giurgiu - 3.45, Galati - 3.08, Salaj - 3.06.

According to the GCS, the areas with the most newly confirmed cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection compared to the last report are Bucharest - 940, Cluj - 355, Ilfov - 350, Brasov - 229, Constanta - 229, Timis - 220.

The fewest new cases were registered in the counties of Tulcea - 37, Harghita - 41, Gorj - 46, Vrancea - 47.

In the last 24 hours, 6,156 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were registered.