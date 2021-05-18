COTAR requests investigation into legality of hiring process at Romanian Road Transport Authority

The Confederation of Licensed Romanian Operators and Hauliers (COTAR) requests an investigation that should look into the legality of the job-filling process and of the transactions performed in the last 12 months at the Romanian Road Transport Authority (ARR), the organization said in a release today.

COTAR demands explanations from Transport Minister Catalin Drula regarding personnel hiring in the institutions reporting to the Ministry.

"The legality of filling public offices should be a priority for a political party like the one Drula hails from, after it was voted to governing exactly for its 'no convicts' agenda," the statement said.

COTAR representatives claim that the Romanian Road Transport Authority staff has been supplemented by 27 employees transferred from Parliament.

"With no specialist studies, with no activity record in the field, the new personnel have however one thing in common: having been hired at an MP's office followed by a secondment to ARR, after three weeks at the most, in the position of advisor. The new additions to the ARR staff hold positions of referral officers, but have the opportunity to register for the competition for a senior position within a short time. This mode of operation is specific within the Ministry, after the possibility to transfer from the private environment to state institutions has been terminated in January 2020," the statement said.

COTAR representatives also take issue with another problem at the Road Transport Authority, specifically the justification of the expenses made last year for acquisitions with a questionable purpose, including the acquisition/change of premises.

COTAR is therefore asking Transport Minister Catalin Drula to explain how do these activities in the institutions he leads fit with the ethical principles promoted by the political party he is a member of.