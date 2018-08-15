Cotnari wines grab Great Gold Medal at Berliner Wein Trophy

The Cotnari company's wines were awarded at the summer edition of the Berliner Wein Trophy wine contest, Grasa de Cotnari of 2000 grabbing the Great Gold Medal, after getting a first medal in Ljubljana.

The chairman of the Cotnari company's Board of Directors, Constantin Deleanu said that Grasa de Cotnari 2000, a wine that has "merely" turned 18 is the flag variety of the Cotnari winery and Romania, in general. Grasa de Cotnari 2008, Grasa de Cotnari 1985, Feteasca alba 1988, Feteasca alba 2017 and Blanc Cotnari 2017 are the wines that have snatched the other five gold medals, while Grasa de Cotnari 2017 and Tamaioasa Romaneasca 2017 took the silver."At Cotnari, tradition and modernity are mutually completing each other, and the outcome is gold. A promoter of the genuine varieties and irrefragable leader of the Romanian wines, Cotnari fully contributes to maintaining Romania within the elite of the World's Great Wines," Constantin Deleanu asserted.