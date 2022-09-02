Country's agricultural area will be protected from drought until 2027 through investments in irrigation (AgriMin)

The entire agricultural area of the country will be protected from drought until 2027 by building irrigation systems, but there will also be investments in hail prevention systems, the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Petre Daea, said in western Arad, on Friday.

Present at the Agromalim Fair at Expo Arad, the minister said that 2022 was "a very difficult year, in which the drought took over the whole of Romania", but that the necessary wheat production and availability for export were ensured, told Agerpres.

As for corn, Petre Daea said that "the situation is more delicate", but Romania's consumption needs will be covered.

The minister also said that the sunflower harvest has started in 26 counties, and "the production is different from one area to another", but "we will have the necessary sunflower to process and obtain the oil for domestic consumption".

Regarding the losses suffered by the farmers, the minister stated that for now there is no established budget for compensation. Farmers can still communicate until October what the losses are, while the assessment committees from the counties are still working on the ground.

The Minister of Agriculture stated that Romania will take measures to reduce the losses caused by drought in the coming years. The first measure will be to "put the country's irrigation system in working order", and investments will also be made in the prevention of hail and the stimulation of precipitation.

Daea specified that the Ministry of Agriculture has a program together with the Ministry of Investments and European Projects to access European funds so that "until 2027 the whole country is protected".