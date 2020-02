The Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) on Wednesday overruled a constitutionality objection filed by the Ombudsman over the provisions of Emergency Ordinance 57/2019 regarding the Administrative Code, according to sources with CCR.

On August 28, 2019, the Ombudsman announced having filed a constitutionality objection over the provisions of Emergency Ordinance 57/2019 regarding the Administrative Code.

AGERPRES