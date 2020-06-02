COVID-19: 2,333 persons in quarantine, another 90,103 in self-isolation

A number of 2,333 persons are in institutionalized quarantine on Romanian soil, and another 90,103 are in self-isolation and are under medical monitoring, following the novel coronavirus epidemic, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Tuesday.

According to the GCS, up to this time, at the national level, 448,813 tests were processed.

In the past 24 hours, 397 calls to the single emergency line 112 were recorded and 1,604 to the TELVERDE line (0800 800 358) opened specially for informing citizens.