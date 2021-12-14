COVID-19 briefing: 946 new cases; 106 deaths, including 17 prior to reference period, in 24hrs

A total of 946 new cases of COVID-19 have been registered in the last 24 hours as well as 106 deaths, out of which 17 prior to the reference period, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Tuesday.

