COVID-19 briefing: 946 new cases; 106 deaths, including 17 prior to reference period, in 24hrs

A total of 946 new cases of COVID-19 have been registered in the last 24 hours as well as 106 deaths, out of which 17 prior to the reference period, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Tuesday.

"According to data available at the National Centre for Intervention Coordination and Management (CNCCI) as of December 14, 10:00hrs, EET, within the past 24 hours, 946 cases of SARS-CoV-2 positive people were recorded. Also, 106 deaths were reported, of which 17 prior to the reporting period," states GCS

