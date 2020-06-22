COVID-19 case count of Romanian abroad reaches 3,531; death toll constant at 115

The Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Monday that 3,531 Romanians abroad had been confirmed as infected with the novel coronavirus as of Monday at noon, with the death toll levelling out at 115.

Of the 3,531 Romanian citizens confirmed to be infected with SARS-CoV-2, 1,885 are in Italy, 561 in Spain, 107 in France, 817 in Germany, 97 in the United Kingdom, 28 in the Netherlands, 2 in Namibia, 3 in the USA , 6 in Austria, 3 in Belgium, 6 in Japan, 2 in Indonesia, 2 in Switzerland, 2 in Turkey, 2 in Iceland and one each in Argentina, Tunisia, Ireland, Luxembourg, the United Arab Emirates, Malta, Brazil and Sweden.Since the beginning of the pandemic, 115 Romanian citizens abroad have died: 31 in Italy, 19 in France, 43 in Great Britain, 9 in Spain, 7 in Germany, 2 in Belgium, one in Sweden, one in Switzerland, one in the USA and one in Brazil.Of the Romanian citizens confirmed with the new coronavirus, 29 were declared cured: 9 in Germany, 10 in France, 6 in Japan, 2 in Indonesia, one in Luxembourg and one in Tunisia, according to GCS.