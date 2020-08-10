 
     
COVID-19 case count of Romanians abroad reaches 5,627, out-of-country death toll steady at 123

The number of Romanians abroad confirmed as infected with the novel coronavirus is 5,627, while the number of out-of-country coronavirus-related Romanian fatalities remained steady since the last report at 123, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reports on Monday.

According to the cited source, of the 5,627 coronavirus-infected Romanian citizens, 1,891 are in Italy, 570 - in Spain, 124 - in France, 2,672 - in Germany, 157 - in the United Kingdom, 28 - in the Netherlands, 2 - in Namibia, 4 - in the USA, 111 - in Austria, 17 - in Belgium, 6 - in Japan, 2 - in Indonesia, 2 - in Switzerland, 2 - in Turkey, 2 in Iceland, 2 in Belarus, 18 in Greece, 2 in Cyprus and one in each Argentina, Tunisia, Ireland, Luxembourg, the UAE, Malta, Brazil, India, Bulgaria, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Sweden, the Republic of the Congo, Hungary and Qatar.

The death toll of out-of-country Romanians since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic is 123: 31 in Italy, 19 in France, 43 in the UK, 9 in Spain, 14 in Germany, 2 in Belgium and one in each Sweden, Switzerland, the USA, Brazil and the Republic of the Congo.

As many as 189 Romanians who tested positive for coronavirus have been meanwhile declared cured as follows: 159 in Germany, 18 in France, 6 in Japan, 2 in Indonesia, 2 in Namibia, one in Luxembourg and one in Tunisia.

As many as 1,815,041 COVID-19 cases have been reported as of August 9 in the EU / EEA, the United Kingdom, Monaco, San Marino, Switzerland and Andorra. Most of the cases were registered in the United Kingdom, Spain Italy, France and Germany.

