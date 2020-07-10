COVID-19 count breakdown: 4,141 in Suceava County; 3,659 in Bucharest; over 1,000 in six more counties

Most of the cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus in Romania have been reported so far in Suceava County - 4,141, in Bucharest - 3,659, while in six other counties the count exceeds 1,000.

Read also: Average monthly incomes in Romania - 5,119 lei in Q1

According to the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, Romania's COVID-19 count case reached 31,381.

The number of confirmed cases by counties according to the reports of the National Institute of Public Health:

* Alba - 487

* Arad - 712

* Arges- 1,194

* Bacau - 717

* Bihor - 705

* Bistrita-Nasaud - 613

* Botosani - 1,070

* Brasov - 1,905

* Braila - 275

* Buzau - 750

* Caras-Severin - 124

* Calarasi - 198

* Cluj - 734

* Constanta - 528

* Covasna - 323

* Dambovita - 857

* Dolj - 351

* Galati - 1,169

* Giurgiu - 281

* Gorj - 367

* Harghita - 367

* Hunedoara - 693

* Ialomita - 514

* Iasi - 1,055

* Ilfov - 868

* Maramures - 228

* Mehedinti - 249

* Mures - 804

* Neamt - 995

* Olt - 339

* Prahova - 710

* Satu Mare - 82

* Salaj - 121

* Sibiu - 689

* Suceava - 4,141

* Teleorman - 175

* Timis - 569

* Tulcea - 198

* Vaslui - 221

* Valcea - 99

* Vrancea - 1,198

* The city of Bucharest - 3,659.

AGERPRES .