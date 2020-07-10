 
     
Average monthly incomes in Romania - 5,119 lei in Q1

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
bani curs leu euro

The average total monthly income of a Romanian household, in nominal terms, was 5,119 lei in the first quarter of this year, of which 4,269 lei was spent on average, according to data from the National Institute of Statistics (INS), published on Friday.

The total average monthly incomes represented, in the analyzed period, in nominal terms, 5,119 lei for each household and 1,989 lei / person.

Of this total, the total expenses amounted, on average, to 4,269 lei / month / household (1,659 lei / person) and represented 83.4% of the total income level.

AGERPRES .

