COVID-19 death toll of Romanians abroad reaches 73

Three more Romanian citizens infected with the novel coronavirus have died abroad, bringing the COVID-19 death toll of Romanians abroad to 73, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official coronavirus communication task force, reported on Saturday.

In total, 1,482 Romanian citizens abroad have been confirmed as infected with the novel coronavirus: 1,157 in Italy, 196 in Spain, 26 in France, 16 in Germany, 64 in the UK, 2 in Namibia, 3 in the US, 4 in Austria, 3 in Belgium, 2 in Indonesia, 2 in Switzerland, 2 in Turkey and one each in Argentina, Tunisia, Ireland, Luxembourg and Sweden.

Since the beginning of the epidemic, 73 Romanian citizens abroad have died: 19 in Italy, 16 in France, 23 in the UK, 7 in Spain, 3 in Germany, 2 in Belgium, one in Sweden, one in Switzerland and one in the US.

GCS shows that, of the Romanian nationals overseas confirmed with the novel coronavirus, 21 have been declared recovered: 9 in Germany, 8 in France, 2 in Indonesia, one in Luxembourg and one in Tunisia.