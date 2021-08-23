 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

COVID-19 death toll rises by 12 to 34,425 in last 24hrs

Black News
coronavirus sicriu pandemie

The Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informs that, in the last 24 hours, 13 deaths have been reported in patients infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus, agerpres reports.

According to GCS, the patients who died of COVID-19 were 5 men and 8 women.

One death was recorded in the 30 - 39 years age category, one in the 40 - 49 years, six in the 60 - 69 years, four in the 70 - 79 years and one in the age range over 80 years.

Of the deceased patients, 12 presented comorbidities and one patient had no underlying medical conditions.

No deaths that occurred before the reference interval were reported, the GCS states.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 34,425 people diagnosed with SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.