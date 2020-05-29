 
     
COVID-19 death toll rises by 8 to 1,248

Eight more people infected with the new coronavirus have died, the COVID-19 death toll reaching 1,248, informs, on Friday, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS).

The latest victims are four women and four men between the ages of 53 and 89.

