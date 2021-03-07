 
     
COVID-19 rate in Bucharest up to 3.19; Timis, Cluj, Brasov and Ilfov counties still in red scenario

test COVID-19

The incidence rate of SARS-CoV-2 infections in Bucharest rose to 3.19 per thousand inhabitants on Sunday, with the following counties still in the red scenario, at over 3 per thousand cases, Brasov, with an incidence of 3.35 cases of SARS-CoV-2 infections per thousand inhabitants, Cluj - 3.54, Ilfov - 3.76 and Timis, with 5.60, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced, according to AGERPRES.

A number of 14 counties are in the yellow zone (incidence between 1.5 and 3), the highest infection rates being in Hunedoara - 2.88, Maramures - 2.77, Salaj - 2.5, Alba - 2.31, Arad - 2.19, Gorj - 2.10, Satu Mare - 2.09.

A number of 22 counties are in the green zone (less than 1.5 cases per thousand inhabitants), the lowest rates of SARS-CoV-2 infection being registered in Buzau - 0.74, Harghita - 0.82, Prahova - 0.86, Calarasi - 0.86.

According to GCS, the areas with the most newly confirmed cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection compared to the previous report are Bucharest - 664 and the counties of Timis - 326, Cluj - 189, Brasov - 163 and Ilfov - 166.

The fewest new cases were registered in the counties of Covasna - 0 and Galati - 1, Vrancea - 10, Tulcea - 11, Braila - 11 and Buzau - 15.

In the last 24 hours, 3,288 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were registered in Romania.

