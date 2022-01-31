 
     
COVID-19 reporting rate in Bucharest nears 20 cases per thousand inhabitants

The 14-day COVID-19 reporting rate in Bucharest stands at 19.88 cases per thousand inhabitants on Monday, according to the Public Health Directorate (DSP), Agerpres reports.

This is the highest SARS-CoV-2 infection rate in the Capital so far.

On the previous day, the rate stood at 18.05 cases per thousand inhabitants.

The COVID reporting rate has increased at a high pace since the beginning of the year.

Thus, if on January 1, the SARS-CoV-2 infection rate was 0.72 cases per thousand inhabitants, on January 12, it exceeded the 3 (3.32) cases threshold, and since then it has increased rapidly. On January 18, the incidence rate reached 6.15 and it kept increasing, with an over 16 per thousand rate registered on Saturday.

