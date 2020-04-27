COVID-19 updates: 11,906 persons in institutional quarantine; 23,012 in self-isolation

As many as of 11,906 people are in institutional quarantine in Romania and another 23,012 are in isolation at home and are under medical monitoring, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official coronavirus information task force, reported on Monday at noon.

Since the entry into force of Military Ordinance No.2, 2,217 people who have broken the period of self-isolation have been placed in institutional quarantine.Also, 168 people in quarantine left their quarantine location to go into a further 14-day quarantine.To date, 143,834 tests for SARS-CoV-2 infection have been processed nationwide.In the last 24 hours, 425 calls were recorded to the 112 emergency line and 1,197 to the 0800 800 358 toll-free coronavirus info line.