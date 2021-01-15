 
     
COVID-19 vaccination appointment scheduling platform being updated for second stage

seringa vaccin

Romania's on-line national COVID-19 vaccination appointment scheduling platform has not been blocked due to multiple accesses, but it being updated.

"Considering that the transition from the first stage was made starting at 15:00hrs, at this moment the transfer of all services from the platform available for stage 1 to the updated version for stage tow is being made. We are hereby informing that the platform https://programare.vaccinare-covid.gov.ro/ has not been blocked due to multiple accesses, but it has been updating, " the Special Telecommunications Service (STS), the platform operator, said in press statement on Friday.

According to the quoted source, STS specialists are carrying out the necessary technical actions to ensure the safe operation of the vaccination appointment scheduling platform.

