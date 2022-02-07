 
     
COVID-19 vaccination campaign: 10,871 people immunised in last 24h, including 103 children aged 5-11

Romania's National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) reported on Monday that in the last 24 hours, 10,871 doses of the Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines were administered, 2,040 first doses, 2,874 second doses, and 5,957 third doses.

Of the total number of doses administered, 103 were Pfizer Pediatric.

Since the beginning of the mass vaccination campaign on December 27, 2020, 16,546,308 doses have been administered to 8,087,698 people, of whom 8,007,623 have been fully vaccinated, and 2,447,132 have been vaccinated with a third, booster shot, Agerpres.ro informs.

The administration of the booster shot started on September 28, 2020.

In the past 24 hours, six side effects were reported, all general.

Since the beginning of the immunisation campaign, there have been a combined 19,933 side effects to the COVID-19 vaccines, of which 2,186 local and 17,747 general.

