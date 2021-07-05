COVID-19 vaccination campaign: 11,891 people immunised in 24h, 5,745 with first dose

Romania's National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) has reported that in 24 hours, Saturday to Sunday, 11,891 doses of vaccine were administered, of which 8,915 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, 527 of the Moderna vaccine, 200 of the AstraZeneca vaccine and 2,249 of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, according to data provided on Sunday by the National Public Health Institute (INSP) on the National Electronic Register of Vaccinations application.

CNCAV shows that 5,745 people were vaccinated with their first dose of the vaccine, while 6,146 were fully vaccinated as they got their second dose.

Since the beginning of the vaccination campaign on December 27, 2020, 9,025,715 doses have been administered to 4,759,727 people, of whom 179,949 have received their first dose and 4,579,778 have been fully vaccinated as they received their second dose as well.

In the last 24 hours, seven side effects were reported, four local and three general.

Since the beginning of the immunisation campaign, there have been a combined 16,623 side effects to the COVID-19 vaccines, of which 1,784 were local and 14,839 general.

CNCAV also says that 122 side effects are being investigated.

AGERPRES .