COVID-19 vaccination campaign: 13,295 people immunised in last 24h

Romania's National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) has reported that in the last 24 hours, 13,295 doses of the Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines were administered, 9,636 first doses and 3,659 second doses.

Since the beginning of the mass vaccination campaign on December 27, 2020, 9,720,866 doses have been administered to 5,216,393 people, of whom 5,096,021 have been fully vaccinated.

In the last 24 hours, three general side effects were reported.Since the beginning of the immunisation campaign, there have been a combined 16,987 side effects to the COVID-19 vaccines, of which 1,809 are local and 15,178 general.