COVID-19 vaccination campaign: 48,335 persons inoculated in past 24 hrs

The National Anti-COVID 19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) informs that 48,335 doses of vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours, of which 39,739 - Pfizer, 4,201 - AstraZeneca and 4,395 - Moderna, according to data provided by the National Institute of Public Health (INSP) through the National Electronic Vaccine Registry app.

According to the CNCAV, 20,458 people were given the priming shot, and 27,877 people received the booster shot.

The source informs that since the beginning of the vaccination campaign, on 27 December 2020, 3,307,636 doses have been administered to a number of 2,110,922 people, of whom 914,208 have been immunized with the first dose and 1,196,714 received both doses.In the last 24 hours, 124 side effects were recorded, 19 had a local reaction and 105 had whole-body reactions. Since the beginning of the vaccination campaign, there have been 11,133 adverse reactions to Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines, 1,101 local type and 10,031 whole-body reactions.At the same time, the CNCAV says that 94 adverse reactions are under investigation.