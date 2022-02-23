COVID-19 vaccination campaign: 6,130 people immunised in last 24h, including 232 children aged 5-11

Romania's National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) reported on Wednesday that, in the last 24 hours, 6,130 doses of the Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines were administered, namely 970 first doses, 2,065 second doses, and 3,095 third doses.

Of the total number of doses administered, 232 were Pfizer Pediatric, for children aged 5 to 11 years (31 first doses, 201 second doses).

Since the beginning of the mass vaccination campaign on December 27, 2020, 16,671,000 doses have been administered to 8,106,540 people, of whom 8,053,753 have been fully vaccinated, and 2,515,019 have been vaccinated with a third, booster shot, Agerpres.ro informs.

The administration of the booster shot started on September 28, 2020.

In the past 24 hours, one side effect was reported, general.

Since the beginning of the immunisation campaign, there have been a combined 19,975 side effects to the COVID-19 vaccines, of which 2,200 local and 17,775 general.