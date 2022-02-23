 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

COVID-19 vaccination campaign: 6,130 people immunised in last 24h, including 232 children aged 5-11

smartradio.ro
vaccin femeie

Romania's National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) reported on Wednesday that, in the last 24 hours, 6,130 doses of the Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines were administered, namely 970 first doses, 2,065 second doses, and 3,095 third doses.

Of the total number of doses administered, 232 were Pfizer Pediatric, for children aged 5 to 11 years (31 first doses, 201 second doses).

Since the beginning of the mass vaccination campaign on December 27, 2020, 16,671,000 doses have been administered to 8,106,540 people, of whom 8,053,753 have been fully vaccinated, and 2,515,019 have been vaccinated with a third, booster shot, Agerpres.ro informs.

The administration of the booster shot started on September 28, 2020.

In the past 24 hours, one side effect was reported, general.

Since the beginning of the immunisation campaign, there have been a combined 19,975 side effects to the COVID-19 vaccines, of which 2,200 local and 17,775 general.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.